FireEye Demos Endpoint Security, Managed Services Defense Offerings at Mitre ATT&CK Evaluation

FireEye has been selected to take part in a Mitre cybersecurity evaluation exercise and was able to provide the widest coverage against simulated attacks from a Russian-backed adversarial hacking group.

The Milpitas, Calif-.based firm and 20 other companies demonstrated their offerings for the Mitre Adversarial Tactics, Techniques and Common Knowledge, or ATT&CK, evaluation that mimicked real-world APT29 attacks in five detection categories, FireEye said Thursday.

The evaluation is aimed at securing systems based on the general, technique, tactic, telemetry and managed security service provider categories in Mitre’s open-source ATT&CK database.

FireEye deployed its Mandiant managed defense and endpoint security technologies for the exercise and was designated as the vendor with the most comprehensive coverage and highest number of technique, product and telemetry detections.

Frank Duff, evaluations lead for Mitre’s ATT&CK program, said the evaluation serves as a “collaborative process” between Mitre and the participants to help them improve their cybersecurity products.

According to FireEye, Mitre added the MSSP category in this year’s evaluation to assess companies’ capacity to provide managed detection and response services as well as enhanced contexts to managed services-based attacks.