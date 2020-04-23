Firefly Aerospace, Spaceflight Form Launch Services Partnership

Spaceflight has signed an agreement with Firefly Aerospace to provide launch services for the Alpha spacecraft’s launch in 2021.

Spaceflight will also manage, field and integrate various payloads during the launch and assist Firefly in augmenting the payload capacity of future Alpha missions as part of the agreement, the company said Wednesday .

“Spaceflight is honored to secure the primary payload aboard an Alpha flight in 2021, and we very much look forward to working closely with the Firefly team to accelerate more small satellite rideshare launches for the industry,” said Curt Blake, president and CEO at Spaceflight.

The company performed 271 satellite launch missions through 29 rideshare activities.

Alpha will work to carry payloads worth one metric ton to low Earth orbit and 1.39K pounds of cargo to sun-synchronous orbit. Firefly will offer rideshare and full vehicle launch options for the spacecraft.