Former General Dynamics Exec Chuck Brooks Creates GovCon-Focused Consulting Firm

Chuck Brooks
Chuck Brooks, a more than three-decade professional in the government contracting industry, has established a firm focused on government relations and marketing named Brooks Consulting International where he will also serve as president.
The new company said in a press release published March 20 that it offers a range of business development services encompassing strategic partnership support, digital branding and subject-matter expertise.
Brooks Consulting’s areas of focus include cybersecurity, internet of things, smart cities, homeland security and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing.
Brooks previously spent two years at General Dynamics’ mission systems business as principal market growth strategist for cybersecurity systems. Before that, he held vice president roles at Xerox, OSI Systems’ Rapiscan Systems subsidiary and SRA International.
Prior to joining industry, Brooks served as the Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate’s first legislative director from 2003 to 2007.
He currently holds various advisory roles for public and private sector entities and is a faculty member at Georgetown University.
