General Electric has secured a $51.5M contract modification for the delivery of spare engines and propulsion support modules for the U.S. Navy's F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft.
The company will provide the Navy with eight F414-400 engines,12 low-pressure turbine modules and 11 afterburner modules, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.
Naval Air Systems Command will finance work via aircraft procurement funds allotted for fiscal year 2020. Work will take place in Kentucky, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont through October 2022.
The award is an extension of the $215M contract that GE received last month.
GE Gets $52M Navy Modification for Super Hornet Engines, Components
