General Atomics' electromagnetic systems business is set to speed up developmental efforts for a molecular diagnostic tool in efforts to address testing needs for COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases.
Matchbox is designed to identify molecular targets and potentially diagnose respiratory illnesses within 30 to 60 minutes through the use of polymerase chain reaction technology, the company said Tuesday.
Users are not required to train, prepare any equipment or set up facilities to utilize the platform. The tool will also accept urine, blood and swab samples.
Scott Forney, president at General Atomics' electromagnetic systems business, said the company is working to accelerate the tool's transition from a working prototype to a production suite certified by the Food and Drug Administration.
"Determining exactly what the patient has in a single visit and in a single hour has the potential to help significantly expedite patient treatment options and facilitate containment to mitigate potential spread," added Forney.
General Atomics Speeds Up Dev’t of Matchbox Patient Diagnostic Tech; Scott Forney Quoted
General Atomics' electromagnetic systems business is set to speed up developmental efforts for a molecular diagnostic tool in efforts to address testing needs for COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases.
Matchbox is designed to identify molecular targets and potentially diagnose respiratory illnesses within 30 to 60 minutes through the use of polymerase chain reaction technology, the company said Tuesday.
Users are not required to train, prepare any equipment or set up facilities to utilize the platform. The tool will also accept urine, blood and swab samples.
Scott Forney, president at General Atomics' electromagnetic systems business, said the company is working to accelerate the tool's transition from a working prototype to a production suite certified by the Food and Drug Administration.
"Determining exactly what the patient has in a single visit and in a single hour has the potential to help significantly expedite patient treatment options and facilitate containment to mitigate potential spread," added Forney.