General Atomics Unveils Response Efforts to COVID-19; Neal Blue Quoted

General Atomics and its subsidiaries have collaborated to address various communities’ needs amid the spread of COVID-19.

The company said Tuesday its Diazyme Laboratories division will offer a COVID-19 antibody test that utilizes a fully-automated DZ-Lite 3000 chemiluminescence analyzer to examine blood plasma or serum.

Diazyme has partnered with various clinical laboratories to carry out serological tests in efforts to study the community spread of the virus. The laboratory has also informed the Food and Drug Administration of a rapid antibody test that can yield results within 10 to 15 minutes.

General Atomics’ electromagnetic systems business is looking to employ component manufacturing and integration services to speed up the production of ventilators. The business unit is working with General Atomics’ energy and aeronautical systems units to manufacture 3D-printed face shields to address personal protective equipment demand.

GA-EMS also plans to speed up the development of the Matchbox diagnostic tool, a platform that will work to assess and diagnose respiratory illnesses.