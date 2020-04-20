General Dynamics-Made Block IV Submarine Joins Navy

The U.S. Navy has commissioned the General Dynamics -built USS Vermont, the 19th vessel under the Virginia class of submarines.

The commissioning took place without a public ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic, the service branch said Saturday .

General Dynamics’ Electric Boat subsidiary delivered the Block IV submarine designed to take part in modern undersea warfare, the company said Friday .

“This Virginia-class fast-attack submarine will continue the proud naval legacy of the state of Vermont and the ships that have borne her name,” said James McPherson, acting secretary of the U.S. Navy.

USS Vermont entered construction in May 2014.

The Virginia class’ Block IV segment will consist of 10 submarines that will each weigh 7.8K tons and carry Tomahawk cruise missiles and Mark 48 torpedoes. USS Vermont is the first of the Block IV series.