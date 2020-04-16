HackerOne, DoD Complete 4th ‘Hack the Air Force’ Bug Bounty Challenge

The Department of Defense and HackerOne have concluded the fourth U.S. Air Force and 10th DoD bug-bounty challenge which saw participants identify system vulnerabilities for $290K in prizes.

As part of the ‘Hack the Air Force 4.0.’ event, over 60 participants detected more than 460 vulnerabilities in a virtual data center throughout a four-week period, HackerOne said Wednesday .

The exercise, which also involved assets from the U.K.’s defense ministry, culminated in a live hacking event on Nov. 7 in Los Angeles.

HackerOne first announced plans to conduct the latest Hack the Air Force event in October.

“Through Defense Digital Service, the DoD has established an expansive and powerful approach to cybersecurity today, and we look forward to bringing this new challenge to the hacker community up for the task,” said Jon Bottarini, federal technical program manager lead at HackerOne.

HackerOne has been partnering with the DoD for Hack the Air Force events since 2017.