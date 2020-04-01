HII, Nat’l CyberWatch Center for Cybersecurity Education Form STEM Advocacy Partnership

The National CyberWatch Center for Cybersecurity Education has added Huntington Ingalls Industries to its membership in an effort to drive STEM and cybersecurity education efforts across the globe.

HII said Tuesday that it underwent a vetting process with NCC as part of its evaluation for inclusion in the global network of information security education advocates.

NCC and its partners offer training programs, cybersecurity education initiatives and advisory support for organizations seeking to implement best practices and develop information security-related course modules and curricula.

Alan Greenberg, chief information security officer within HII’s technical solutions segment, said the company's partnership with NCC enables the former to establish its role as a national partner and advocate for cybersecurity education.

“Working together with NCC and its members, we look forward to supporting the national conversation on cybersecurity education and workforce development,” he said.

NCC, established in 2005, is located at Prince George’s Community College in Largo, Md.