HII Wins Spot on Navy Integrated Logistics Support IDIQ; Brad Mason Quoted

Huntington Ingalls Industries ’ technical solutions division has landed a spot on a potential five-year, $41M contract from the U.S. Navy to carry out integrated logistics support services for submarines and surface vessels' hull, mechanical and electrical systems.

HII said Wednesday it will deliver technical, programmatic and process support services for integrated logistics efforts and technical documentation under the guidance of the Life Cycle Logistics and Readiness Division.

Naval Surface Warfare Center awarded the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to HII as the contracting activity.

“ILS development, maintenance and deployment to the warfighter is a critical part of how HII sustains our nation’s fleet,” said Brad Mason, president of the technical solutions unit’s fleet support business at HII.