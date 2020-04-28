IBM Launches Supplier Network for COVID-19 Response Equipment

IBM has unveiled a blockchain-protected network made to connect health and public sector organizations with suppliers of COVID-19 relief tools.

The company said Monday its Rapid Supplier Connect network provides qualified buyers with access to connections from the Worldwide Supply Chain Federation and Northwell Health.

Phyllis McCready, vice president and chief procurement officer at Northwell Health, said the organization has maintained stocks of personal protective equipment through partnerships with non-traditional suppliers.

The IBM-led network offers access to a wide supplier base, a simplified process for taking in new suppliers and inventory information updated almost in real time.

Chainyard’s Trust Your Supplier identity platform allows IBM to secure the network via blockchain.

IBM will keep Rapid Supplier Connect open for free to eligible U.S. and Canadian entities up to August 31.