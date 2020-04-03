ICE Seeks Sources for New Legal Data Mgmt Software

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Office of the Principal Legal Advisor seeks market information on electronic discovery software.

OPLA requires such software to archive and search files needed in legal cases, ICE said in a SAM notice posted Wednesday .

The software will help ICE assess cases early, save cloud storage and determine scopes and requirements for data-related activities.

OPLA employs more than 1.1K lawyers to facilitate litigation of those who violate U.S. immigration policy. The office also advises ICE on legal matters across customs and law enforcement.

ICE currently uses Relativity software to process large amounts of electronic discovery data deployed in a Microsoft Azure cloud platform.

Interested parties may submit responses through April 17.