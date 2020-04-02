ICF Secures $68M SEC Task Order for Database Administration Services; Mark Lee Quoted

ICF has landed a potential 10-year, $68M task order through the OneIT indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide enterprise-wide database administration services for the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Scope of work will cover the provision of data administration, database management support and data services for the agency’s various environments and migration efforts, the company said Wednesday .

The task order has a base period of one year and comes with nine additional option years.

“We are honored to support the SEC and to help them meet their mission-critical, enterprise-wide needs,” said Mark Lee, senior vice president at ICF.

The OneIT contract vehicle seeks to simplify the procurement of information technology services and offerings within the SEC.