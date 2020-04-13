Inmarsat Government has delivered mobile communications services to help an expedition team study the South Orkney Islands near the Antarctic Peninsula.
The company said Friday it supported the communications needs of the South Orkney Expedition as the multidisciplinary team gathered research samples and tested radio performance in the far south of the world.
The team used high-frequency communications with support from Inmarsat’s Broadband Global Area Network services that allowed for collaboration between the fielded team and classroom teachers.
This work supported classroom activities under science, technology, engineering and mathematics areas.
“We appreciate Inmarsat Government’s cooperation, technical assistance and the equipment that included BGAN and satellite phone services,” said David Lloyd, leader of the South Orkney Expedition.
Lloyd’s team conducted the expedition on the Orkney region’s Signy Island over a two-week period that ended on March 6.
Inmarsat Provides Comms Support for Far South Expedition
