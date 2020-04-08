Robert Swan
Intel has earmarked over $50M in funding for COVID-19 response initiatives with external partners as well as efforts to support online learning and technology development projects.
The company said Tuesday it is funneling $40M to support its COVID-19 Response and Readiness Initiative focused on promoting the availability of artificial intelligence, cloud and high-performance computing technologies to support medical treatment and diagnostics operations.
Funding also covers support for the company’s online learning initiative that encompasses virtual resources, connectivity support and computer donations for nonprofit organizations and other entities supporting the education sector.
According to Intel, it is also investing $10M to support employee-led relief efforts and projects with international partners including the Indian and U.K. governments.
Robert Swan, CEO of Intel, said the company is committed to providing its technology, expertise and resources to “accelerate work that saves lives and expands access to critical services around the world".
Previously, Intel allocated $10M for relief efforts and health care equipment including masks and gloves. The company also joined the XPRIZE Pandemic Alliance and launched a partnership with Lenovo and BGI Genomics for COVID-19 genomics analysis efforts.
Intel Invests $50M for COVID-19 Response, Online Learning Initiatives; Robert Swan Quoted
