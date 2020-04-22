IRS Posts Information Returns Process Modernization RFI

The Internal Revenue Service has issued a request for information to seek potential sources of services that will support the modernization of information returns processes.

The agency seeks to optimize data quality and align modernization initiatives with other agencies and third-party organizations to meet new requirements and legislative changes through the Information Returns Program Development effort, the IRS said Friday in a SAM notice.

The potential contractor will help replace aging systems, streamline and consolidate validation systems and develop a new IR design processing that will handle various types of information returns.

Additionally, the awardee will also support updated compliance processes and create an adaptable approach for the acceptance, validation and management of information return data.

Interested vendors have until April 30 to submit their responses to the RFI.