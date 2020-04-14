IRS Posts RFI for Synthetic Tax Data Simulation Systems

The Internal Revenue Service has issued a request for information to seek artificial intelligence and simulation engine tools that will help users produce, handle and control synthetic tax data.

A SAM notice posted Thursday says the agency envisions an interactive prototype that will simulate real-life activities through the use of statistical data of household income and family sizes.

IRS is also looking for a report that details the employment of AI-based data modeling and prototyping tools along with a rough estimate of their costs.

Interested vendors are required to submit recommendations on process enhancement and summary information for potential return of investment on the adoption of simulation systems.

Responses to the notice are due April 23.