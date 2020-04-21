IT Orgs Ask Gov’t to Fund COVID-19 IT Modernization

A group of information technology organizations has written to Congress to request for IT modernization funds in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group asks for funds to support IT efforts needed to help all levels of government address the coronavirus, sustain productivity, meet citizen needs and protect cyber systems amid the crisis, said the joint letter posted Wednesday by the Information Technology Industry Council.

The pandemic has raised the need to support unemployment insurance, accommodate small business loans and digitize paperwork processes, the organizations said.

The letter also discusses specific IT modernization efforts that the government may support through new pandemic relief packages. These efforts include emergency response IT funding, cybersecurity focus and further support of the Technology Modernization Fund.

The group consists of the following organizations: