IT Vet David Joslin Named Array SVP, Chief Growth Officer

David Joslin, a professional with more than three decades of commercial and federal leadership experience, has joined information technology firm Array as senior vice president and chief growth officer.

The Greenbelt, Md.-based company said Thursday that Joslin previously spent over 21 years at Perot Systems where he served as executive vice president with responsibility over the firm’s cybersecurity, IT programs and application services portfolio.

The firm’s client base includes customers from the departments of Defense and Homeland Security as well as the national security sector.

Joslin also served in CEO roles at Link Solutions and Information International Associates as well as a chief operating officer position at KaylaTek.

Sumeet Shrivastava, CEO of Array, said Joslin has “extensive experience, strong cultural fit and passion for building trusted partnerships” that will help the company in efforts to expand its footprint in the government market.

In addition to his industry roles, Joslin also served in a budget analyst position at the DoD earlier in his career.