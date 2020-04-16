Jacobs to Help Secure USPTO IT Systems; Caesar Nieves Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, April 16, 2020 — Jacobs will provide cybersecurity support for the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's enterprise information technology systems under a three-year, $29M contract, ExecutiveGov reported April 6 .

The company said April 6 it will help the 18K-employee agency evaluate vulnerabilities, analyze threats, identify opportunities to improve processes and recommend best practices to protect IT infrastructure.

“Jacobs will leverage our team experience and tools to support all systems and system boundaries within USPTO’s enterprise IT environment,” said Caesar Nieves, senior vice president of cyber at Jacobs’ critical mission solutions business.