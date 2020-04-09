James Ruotolo Appointed to Lead Antifraud Portfolio at Grant Thornton

James Ruotolo, a fraud detection technology expert, has been named senior manager of fraud risk at Grant Thornton Public Sector .

He will work to develop offerings under Grant Thornton Public Sector's fraud and financial crimes practice, the company said Tuesday .

His career of over two decades includes work on analytics-driven fraud prevention programs with both public and private sectors.

Ruotolo most recently served as product management and marketing senior director of SAS' fraud and security intelligence division where he oversaw a portfolio of management and security products.

“I’m excited to join a team that understands the value of addressing fraud risk across the entire business spectrum," Ruotolo said.