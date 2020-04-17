Josh Beard to Lead Federal Sales at AI Data Firm Labelbox

Josh Beard, former federal sales leader at Markforged, a 3D printing firm, has taken a similar position at data platform provider Labelbox.
He will oversee sales efforts on artificial intelligence and machine learning offerings to federal government customers, including those in defense and intelligence communities, as head of federal sales, Labelbox said Thursday.
“Josh brings two decades of experience in working with government decision-makers to help them be more successful with emerging technologies,” said Manu Sharma, CEO at Labelbox.
Beard’s career includes enterprise software sales work with IBM, VMware and BMC Software.
Labelbox’s platform works to facilitate the management of data needed for AI/ML model training and development. The platform trains models via supervised learning that uses data to develop pattern recognition algorithms.