Josh Beard to Lead Federal Sales at AI Data Firm Labelbox

Josh Beard, former federal sales leader at Markforged , a 3D printing firm, has taken a similar position at data platform provider Labelbox .

He will oversee sales efforts on artificial intelligence and machine learning offerings to federal government customers, including those in defense and intelligence communities, as head of federal sales, Labelbox said Thursday .

“Josh brings two decades of experience in working with government decision-makers to help them be more successful with emerging technologies,” said Manu Sharma, CEO at Labelbox.

Beard’s career includes enterprise software sales work with IBM , VMware and BMC Software.

Labelbox’s platform works to facilitate the management of data needed for AI/ML model training and development. The platform trains models via supervised learning that uses data to develop pattern recognition algorithms.