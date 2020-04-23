Katie Arrington: DoD to Retool Some Aspects of CMMC Auditor Training

Katie Arrington, chief information security officer in the Department of Defense acquisition office and a 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, said that DoD is exploring how to adjust Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification training activities amid the coronavirus pandemic, National Defense magazine reported Wednesday.

She told participants in a Project Spectrum-hosted webinar that despite challenges arising from the need to conduct on-site audits, the DoD remains on track to implement the CMMC program and release requests for information with its new requirements in June.

Arrington added that the department plans to introduce the initial batch of third-party assessment organizations later next month or in early June.

She also noted that her office is awaiting directives from President Trump and Defense Secretary Mark Esper regarding the return to normal government operations.