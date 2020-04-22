KBR Secures $110M in Contracts to Provide Construction Services to NAVFAC EURAFSWA; Byron Bright Quoted

KBR has been awarded a six-month, $15M bridge contract by the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe, Africa, Southwest Asia to support repair, maintenance and construction services at Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti, Africa, the company announced on Wednesday .

"These contracts demonstrate the Navy's desire to continue working with a proven partner that has a track record of performing on a large scale," said Byron Bright , KBR president, Government Solutions U.S. and 2020 Wash100 Award Recipient. "KBR will keep delivering – safely and successfully – its reliable expertise in this austere and remote environment."

With the contract, KBR will bridge an existing indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity job order contract KBR previously won in 2014 . The new contract will bring the total ceiling value to $65M.

Under the bridge contract, KBR will perform engineering, design, new construction, renovation, repairs, maintenance, replacement, alterations, demolition and other construction tasks at Camp Lemonnier and its associated Chabelley Air Field.

The contract has followed the recently awarded Camp Lemonnier Djibouti Mini-Multiple Award Construction Contract. Under the contract, KBR will continue providing construction, renovation, alteration and repair services at multiple bases across Djibouti and Kenya. The MACC contract includes one base year and four option years and has a total ceiling value of $95M.

The company has provided base operating support services at Camp Lemonnier, the largest U.S. base in Africa, since 2013. Its work in the region dates back to 2002.

About KBR, Inc.

KBR is a global provider of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program lifecycle within the Government Solutions and Energy sectors. KBR employs approximately 37,000 people worldwide (including our joint ventures), with customers in more than 80 countries, and operations in 40 countries, across three synergistic global businesses: Government, Technology and Energy Solutions.