KBR to Help Air Force Secure Weapons Systems; Byron Bright Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, April 1, 2020 — KBR (NYSE: KBR) received a $26.8M task order to help the U.S. Air Force develop frameworks to secure operations and communications of weapon systems, ExecutiveGov said March 23 .

The company said March 23 it will support the AF Life Cycle Management Center in efforts to create, verify and implement cybersecurity strategies across the branch's portfolio of rapid cyber acquisition and command-and-control systems.

Byron Bright , president of the U.S. government solutions business at KBR and a 2020 Wash100 awardee, said the award reflects the company's ability to deliver knowledge-based cybersecurity services to the U.S. military.

The order falls under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s Cyber Security and Information Systems Technical Area Task contract.