KBR to Support USAF-Led Emergency Relief Services; Byron Bright Quoted

KBR will continue to support the U.S. military’s global humanitarian relief and emergency efforts under a $6.4B multiple-award contract with the U.S. Air Force.

The company said Wednesday it will bid for task orders under Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V that calls for services to help the military prepare for contingencies. Services will include training, construction, supply and logistics support.

Byron Bright , president of KBR’s government solutions business and a 2020 Wash100 recipient, said the company will help the U.S. government address unexpected occurrences anywhere across the globe.

USAF selected KBR and seven other firms to work under the AFCAP V contract.

The award follows KBR’s participation in two previous iterations of the AFCAP program. The company has been an AFCAP contractor since 2005, with contributions to relief efforts in response to 2018’s Hurricane Michael.