Kevin Lynch Named New CEO of Optiv Security

Kevin Lynch, a former Deloitte executive, will join Optiv Security as CEO and as a board of directors member beginning April 17.
He holds over three decades of technical and professional experience in the technology markets of public and private sectors, Optiv said Monday.
Lynch held various leadership roles in his over 20 years of work with Deloitte, having supported the firm’s mergers and acquisition activities global operations. He also led strategic activities at AECOM.
“Kevin is a veteran leader and the board and I are confident that he’s the right person to accelerate Optiv’s strategy and growth trajectory,” said Optive co-founder Dan Burns, who Lynch will succeed as CEO.