Kevin Lynch Named New CEO of Optiv Security

Kevin Lynch, a former Deloitte executive, will join Optiv Security as CEO and as a board of directors member beginning April 17.

He holds over three decades of technical and professional experience in the technology markets of public and private sectors, Optiv said Monday .

Lynch held various leadership roles in his over 20 years of work with Deloitte , having supported the firm’s mergers and acquisition activities global operations. He also led strategic activities at AECOM .

“Kevin is a veteran leader and the board and I are confident that he’s the right person to accelerate Optiv’s strategy and growth trajectory,” said Optive co-founder Dan Burns, who Lynch will succeed as CEO.