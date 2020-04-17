L3Harris to Fund COVID-19 Response Efforts; William Brown Quoted

L3Harris Technologies has earmarked $2M in funds to support COVID-19 relief and recovery initiatives worldwide.

The company said Thursday it has contributed to the American Red Cross and United Way's COVID-19 Response and Recovery Funds effort.

A team of engineers and scientists from L3Harris has partnered with the University of Utah Health to create online educational science, technology, engineering and math videos for students, build positive air pressure ventilators and manufacture medical-grade parts for respirators at Parkview Health in Indiana.

L3Harris has enabled employees affected by the pandemic to access various grant programs. The firm has also donated masks to a New York-based medical group and protective suits to a hospital in Virginia.