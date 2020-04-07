Leidos Contraband Detection Product Wins Industry Award

Leidos has been recognized for its x-ray system designed to facilitate the detection of weapons, illegal drugs and other items that violate laws.

The company said Monday its Xpose product won silver in the applied technology category of the 2020 Edison Awards, a program that recognizes new innovative products that serve human needs.

Xpose uses radiography technology to help law enforcement and security personnel detect contraband items even in narrow spaces.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Edison Awards for our work on the Xpose portable x-ray system,” said Dave Robbins, director of the Leidos Innovations Center.

Over 3K industry professionals composed a panel of judges to evaluate Edison Award nominees.