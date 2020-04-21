LexisNexis’ Kimberly Sutherland, Andrew McClenahan Talk Ways to Manage User Access Risks

LexisNexis Risk Solutions has cited identity verification techniques based on risk management concepts as key factors that federal agencies should consider when implementing personnel authentication capabilities.

In a Federal News Network guest piece published Monday , LexisNexis said that while new authentication capabilities such as biometrics and facial recognition technology can help ensure secure access, agencies should implement such concepts based on whether users log in frequently or on a one-time basis.

The company noted that monitoring and analyzing the location and frequency of user access can help agencies determine whether the actions done are human- or bot-based.

“The importance is being able to tie the identity to the threat or risk so that the government agency can make the appropriate risk decisions, whether it’s on the eligibility or a go/no-go for getting into a system,” said Andrew McClenahan, a solutions architect at LexisNexis.

“It changes the way you’re going to do your decisioning around that transaction that’s coming in remotely,” noted Kimberly Sutherland, the company’s vice president of fraud and identity strategy.

Other good user access concepts that LexisNexis cited include blockchain-based identity verification and the Login.gov portal meant to consolidate public access to various government services.