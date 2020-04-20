Lockheed Reaches 1K Milestone for F-35 Pilot Training

Lockheed Martin has achieved training milestones for pilots and maintenance personnel under the F-35 Lightning II fighter jet program, Defence Blog reported Friday .

Lockheed has trained 1K pilots and 9K maintainers through the company’s Full Mission Simulators which allow virtual training to commence along with live flights.

Seventy percent of flight line training occurs through simulated exercises designed to mimic electronic warfare, air-to-air and air-to-ground missions, according to the report.

David Fox, F-35 training operations manager at Lockheed, said the company is looking forward to the F-35 program’s continued growth as more international customers avail of the aircraft through foreign military sales procurement.

In addition to the U.S. Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps, Lockheed is also training military units in Australia, Denmark, Israel, Italy, Japan, Norway, South Korea, the Netherlands and the U.K.