Mark Tappan Takes Chief Engineer Position at ACS

Mark Tappan, a former technical director at BAE Systems , has joined Assured Consulting Solutions to serve as chief engineer, bringing over three decades of experience to the role.

He will work to augment ACS’ business development, customer service and engineering practice as the new chief engineer, the company said Wednesday .

Tappan will also oversee corporate activities related to the firm’s engineering division and support work under the Enterprise Senior Information Technology Advisors contract with the Defense Intelligence Agency.

His career includes work with BAE and OGSystems where he supported research and development on geospatial content.

The professional engineer’s work has supported systems engineering and software development needs of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.