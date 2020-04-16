Maxar Helps NGA Support Geospatial Needs Amid COVID-19

Maxar has partnered with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency to address the country’s imagery and mapping needs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said Wednesday it offers a range of telework-friendly navigation tools and supports the NGA Open Mapping Enclave, or NOME, that allows individuals to access GEOINT data via the internet.

NOME features Maxar-provided geospatial content that policymakers, intelligence agents and other stakeholders may access via teleworking, without having to go outside.

The partnership aims to support continued mapping and navigation work while reducing human exposure to the coronavirus.

NGA uses its Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery program to provide content for NOME.