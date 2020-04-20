Medtech Consortium Issues Solicitation for Health Info Mgmt Network

The Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium has posted a request for proposals for the rapid development and deployment of a cloud-based health information management system designed to create and coordinate ‘virtual care wards.’

MTEC intends to prepare for potential COVID-19 critical capability shortages and extend local capability sets to a wide and flexible network through the National Emergency Telecritical Care Network system, according to a solicitation notice posted Friday .

The consortium is looking for various capacities that can be adapted to the NETCN platform such as a cloud-based information storage tool, mobile communications capabilities, a clinician-facing web portal and real-time basic documentation features.

Requirements for the creation of virtual wards include information-sharing capabilities and coverage, staffing and care team models.

Responses to the notice are due April 27, while a proposers conference is slated on April 20 for interested vendors.

MTEC plans to field an initial system within 45 days of award and deploy a refined version of the platform within six months. The final system will undergo full-scale development and integration from six to 12 months.