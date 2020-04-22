Mercury Systems Introduces SOSA Standard-Compliant Upconverter

Mercury Systems has unveiled a new ultra-wideband electronic warfare tool that complies with modern standards of the sensor open systems architecture.

The company said Wednesday its SpectrumSeries RFM3103s dual upconverter uses a common, open architecture to operate with a wider range of unmanned platforms and simplify systems integration.

The upconverter’s transmit modules allow for control of frequency range, output power, instantaneous bandwidth and other parameters.

The open architecture allows for early design updates and reduces the need for full redesigns.

Neal Austin, vice president and general manager of Mercury’s embedded sensor processing group, said the company's ruggedized products are tailored to meet the requirements of the military and industry.