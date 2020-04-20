NASA, SpaceX Prep Crew Dragon Spacecraft for May Launch to ISS

NASA has begun final processing activities for the Demo-2 mission aimed at sending two astronauts to the International Space Station through SpaceX ’s Crew Dragon capsule.

Crew Dragon will lift off aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 27 as part of the mission under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, the agency said Friday .

The spacecraft will carry NASA astronauts Douglas Hurley and Robert Behnken to the ISS throughout Demo-2’s mission period which the agency is yet to specify.

NASA delivered the Crew Dragon capsule to Cape Canaveral Air Force Station for final assessments in February.

According to the agency, Demo-2 will serve as the first in-orbit test of SpaceX’s crew transport technologies final flight test for the company.

NASA will certify Crew Dragon for long-duration and operational flights to the ISS upon completion of the mission.