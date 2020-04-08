Hawk Carlisle
The National Defense Industrial Association has partnered with U.S. Special Operations Command to conduct a five-day virtual event to inform the public and private sectors about opportunities to collaborate and address SOCOM's technology requirements.
NDIA said Tuesday the Special Operations Forces Industry Conference, themed "Expanding the Competitive Space," will take place from May 11 to 15 via a web-based platform and is intended to bring together military, government and industry representatives.
“We understand the importance of the collaboration among industry, the government and academia to solve those most difficult challenges our warfighters face,” said NDIA President and CEO Hawk Carlisle.
“We look forward to bringing together, virtually, special operations throughout the country for this significant event that continues our collaboration with SOCOM.”
SOCOM is pursuing projects in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, biotechnology, machine learning, data analytics and artificial intelligence. The command is open to collaboration for warfighting decisionmaking modernization work in its digital engineering laboratory.
NDIA, SOCOM to Hold Online Conference on Special Ops Innovation Opportunities; Hawk Carlisle Quoted
