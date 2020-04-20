NeoSystems to Resell SAP Concur Management Tools to Gov’t Contractors

NeoSystems has agreed to distribute SAP Concur ’s finance and travel management products to government contractors, including those in aerospace and defense markets.

NeoSystems said Thursday it will also perform advisory and implementation support services under the agreement.

SAP Concur’s products allow users to automate expense reporting and leverage various features such as end-to-end travel management and optical character recognition.

Michael Tinsley, president and CEO of NeoSystems, said his company used SAP Concur to develop a web application through which clients could manage finances, expenses and travel.