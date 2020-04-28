Northrop Maintains OmegA Rocket Dev’t Amid COVID-19; Charlie Precourt Quoted

Northrop Grumman is moving forward to continue tests of a new military-tailored launch vehicle in competition with Blue Origin , SpaceX and United Launch Alliance amid the COVID-19 pandemic, United Press International reported Monday .

The Northrop-made OmegA rocket is under assembly at a Utah-based facility where protectively clad personnel perform activities.

Charlie Precourt , vice president and general manager of propulsion systems at Northrop Grumman, said the company also implemented work-from-home arrangements for applicable roles.

“We’re fortunate to be in a position where we can keep working, despite some problems with obtaining materials from our supply chain,” Precourt said in an interview.

Northrop aims to have the rocket ready for a potential, initial launch mission in spring next year.