NV5 Global Subsidiary Gets NOAA Shoreline Mapping Support Contract

NV5 Global ’s Quantum Spatial company has secured a five-year, $40M contract to provide shoreline mapping support services in assistance to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Geodetic Survey effort.

NOAA will employ Quantum Spatial’s capacity to use laser technology to gather data on ocean floors and perform related data analytics processes to monitor coastal resources and maintain navigational safety, NV5 said Thursday .

“This is the fourth consecutive contract awarded by NOAA’s National Geodetic Survey to Quantum Spatial covering more than 20 years in support of its mission,” said Kurt Allen, vice president for federal programs at Quantum Spatial.

Allen added the partnership between NOAA and Quantum Spatial enabled various stakeholders to utilize bathymetric foundational data yielded through the survey effort.

NV5 is a Florida-based firm that offers consultation and engineering services to commercial and public sector clients.