Orbital Insight to Monitor Anomalies Under Tentative Air Force Contract

Orbital Insight has secured a tentative Small Business Innovation Research II contract through the AFVentures Strategic Financing effort to help the U.S. Air Force trace anomalies worldwide via geospatial and artificial intelligence data sources.

The company said Friday it developed the Go platform to help the U.S. Intelligence Community and the Department of Defense identify various trends within billions of data points and provide insights within a deployable and secure cloud-agnostic environment.

Orbital Insight collaborated with AFWERX on previous SBIR phases and has teamed up with various organizations including Airbus to build charge analysis tools for intelligence and defense clients.