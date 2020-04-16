PAE Secures $400M IDIQ Contract for ICITAP/OPDAT Support Services; John Heller Quoted

PAE has secured the potential $400M indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity single award contract for the U.S. Department of Justice International Criminal Investigative Training Assistance Program and Overseas Prosecutorial Development, Assistance and Training Worldwide Support Services, the company announced on Thursday.

“We were confident our winning proposal clearly outlined PAE’s value to the Justice Department’s national security efforts that rightly secured the initial award,” PAE President and CEO and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient John Heller said. “This contract expands on the outstanding growth our Global Mission Services team has brought to the organization in the past few years and provides an ongoing opportunity to showcase our strong performance.

Heller added that with a period of performance of one base year and six one-year option periods, the contract represents significant long-term growth to PAE’s revenue and backlog of work.

ICITAP and OPDAT develop professional law enforcement and criminal justice institutions that can effectively combat terrorism, terrorism financing, money laundering, economic crime, organized crime, corruption, cybercrime, intellectual property crime and trafficking in persons and narcotics.

In building reliable foreign partners, developing accountable legal institutions, and promoting the rule of law, ICITAP and OPDAT advance U.S. law enforcement goals and national security interests worldwide.

In partnership with the Departments of State and Defense and from the U.S. Agency for International Development, OPDAT and ICITAP deliver assistance, which is instrumental in stopping transnational criminal activity before it reaches the United States as well as combating transnational criminal activity directly impacting the United States.

“We’ve built a reputation of consistency and dependability supporting U.S. government efforts to keep our nation safe across the world. Our operations are ready to initiate the execution of the contract and begin the transition,” Heller concluded.

The contract will expand PAE’s reach in support of the Justice Department within the agency’s Criminal Division. Additionally, the award will contribute to the company’s history of supporting U.S. government peacekeeping endeavors globally, including the State Department’s Africa Peacekeeping Program, Global Peace Operations Initiative and Global Anti-Terrorism Assistance Training Service.

In Jan. 2018 , the Department of State awarded PAE the Burkina Faso Radios task order under the Africa Peacekeeping Program (AFRICAP) II indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) vehicle.

Under the task orders, PAE has supported U.S. foreign policy objectives in Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Gambia, Kenya, Mauritania, Niger, Somalia and Tanzania. The company has provided logistics support, construction services, equipment procurement and training, and unmanned aerial surveillance.

"PAE's history supporting AFRICAP extends back to 2003," said PAE CEO John Heller. "Since then, the AFRICAP team has done a tremendous job supporting DOS in providing support for critical missions aimed at bringing peace and stability to African regions. These recent task order wins reflect the dedication of the team on the ground and PAE's great partnership with DOS."

About PAE

For more than 60 years, PAE has tackled the world’s toughest challenges to deliver agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. With a global workforce of more than 20,000 on all seven continents and in approximately 60 countries, PAE delivers a broad range of operational support services to meet the critical needs of our clients. Our headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia.