PAE Secures Spot on $6.4B AFCAP V IDIQ Contract to Perform Maintenance, Engineering Services; John Heller Quoted

PAE – Perini was selected as one of eight awardees to support the U.S. Air Force on the seven-year, $6.4B Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to perform maintenance and engineering services, the company announced on Friday .

“We established a record of delivering dependable solutions on AFCAP IV,” PAE President and CEO and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient John Heller said. “The Air Force recognized they could rely on our engineering support and logistics for the delivery of mission critical supplies.

The contract vehicle will prepare the U.S. government for rapid responses to urgent mission needs around the world. PAE-Perini’s joint venture will combine PAE's specialized expertise in global contingency operations with Perini's worldwide construction capabilities.

The partnership’s global reach and skill set will support AFCAP V and the U.S. government’s reaction to the needs of worldwide missions and contingencies and will provide infrastructure solutions during disaster support and recovery. PAE-Perini will compete for task orders anticipated to begin in the second quarter of 2020.

“We’re proud our performance across a breadth of capabilities led to the Air Force extending that relationship with AFCAP V,” added Heller.

PAE-Perini received the award after serving on the preceding contract vehicle, AFCAP IV in July 2015 . Heller said that the award has built on previous successes of the joint venture between PAE and Perini Management Services.

The joint venture was awarded task orders, including $96.5 million in base operations services at Kirtland Air Force Base, in recognition of the joint venture’s service excellence. The company fulfilled numerous task orders on AFCAP IV providing military bases with facility maintenance and design engineering services. The joint venture also supported airfield locations worldwide with prepositioned damage repair supplies to help maintain vital operations.

In regards to the AFCAP IV contract vehicle, Heller stated, “This award was a key part of PAE's strategy to grow and diversify our already strong international footprint with additional work in contingency and humanitarian support. We are proud to be partnered with the Air Force worldwide and at home in providing disaster response services."

Under AFCAP IV, PAE-Perini has provided a full range of base, life, operating and logistical support and construction services. In addition, the company has supplied contingency skills and resources to support the Air Force, any Department of Defense component, or any U.S. federal government entity performing contingency operations or other missions supporting National Command Authority objectives.

About PAE

For 65 years, PAE has tackled the world’s toughest challenges to deliver agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. With a global workforce of more than 20,000 on all seven continents and in approximately 60 countries, PAE delivers a broad range of operational support services to meet the critical needs of our clients. Our headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia.