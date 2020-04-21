Palantir Lands Space Force Software, Data Services Contract

Data analytics firm Palantir has received a contract to provide data and software services for the U.S. Space Force in support of the Kobayashi Maru project, SpaceNews reported Monday.

The service branch’s Space and Missile Systems Center kicked off Kobayashi Maru in 2019 to replace legacy space command-and-control software with new applications.

The Space Enterprise Consortium selected Palantir and may announce additional awardees for the project. The data analytics firm will develop prototypes as part of the project and can move to the production phase if successful.

“The Space C2 (Kobayashi Maru) data-as-a-service platform will provide the United States Space Force a robust and flexible set of data streaming and storage technologies as well as data access patterns for the Space C2 system-of-systems,” according to a program description. “The vendor shall provide software licenses and professional services (as necessary) to implement this integrated platform and train users."