Parsons Lands Intel Community Contract to Assess, Protect Critical Infrastructure

Parsons has won a two-year, $32M contract from the U.S. Intelligence Community to evaluate and protect critical infrastructure and various systems worldwide.

The company said Wednesday it will analyze potential risks and deploy physical and technical security countermeasures under the contract.

Veronica Kazaitis, vice president and account executive of Parsons' national security solutions operating group, said the firm has supported the intelligence community's multi-domain battlespace operations and critical infrastructure security missions for decades.