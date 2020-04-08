A PathFinder Digital-made satellite terminal has received certification to operate with the Wideband Global Satcom, a system designed to facilitate satellite communications for the Department of Defense and select allies.
Army Strategic Command tested PathFinder’s BAT-GBS-85 receive-only terminal for the WGS certification, the company said Tuesday.
Australia, Canada, New Zealand and other countries participate in the WGS program as DoD partners.
The terminal also demonstrated compliance with Military Standard 810G after a series of environmental tests where the model was put in heat, cold and other extreme conditions.
General Dynamics’ mission systems business selected PathFinder Digital to provide satellite terminals for DoD’s Global Broadcast Service program. PathFinder received a subcontract in 2019 for the effort.
PathFinder Digital Receives Army-Issued Certification for Satellite Terminal
