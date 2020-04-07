Paula Cooney Joins Flir as Chief HR Officer

Paula Cooney, a former human resource executive at Intel , has joined Flir Systems to serve as chief HR officer and senior vice president.

She will oversee strategic HR efforts with talent, culture, engagement and all other organizational aspects taken into consideration, the company said Monday .

Cooney will directly report to Jim Cannon, Flir president and CEO, in her new role.

“Paula has deep human resources leadership experience from large, public organizations, and brings a global perspective on culture development, organizational design and change and talent management," Cannon said.

Cooney’s 13-year tenure at Intel included multiple HR-related roles. She led all global HR aspects of manufacturing firm H.B. Fuller in her most recent professional role.