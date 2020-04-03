PC Matic Names Retired Army Col. Terrence McGraw as President of New Federal Business Unit

PC Matic has appointed Terrence McGraw, a retired U.S. Army colonel, as the president of PC Matic Federal, a new business unit intended to provide cybersecurity services across the federal government.

McGraw’s career includes work with Dell Technologies ’ SecureWorks business where he led cyber threat research and global service delivery, the company said Thursday . He oversaw Army cyber operations during his time with the service branch.

“Terry’s lifelong career of service and leadership exemplifies his qualification and dedication to increasing the resilience of our nation’s cybersecurity infrastructure, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our team,” said Rob Cheng, PC Matic’s CEO and founder.

PC Matic’s new federal services division will work to offer cybersecurity software that meets requirements imposed by the National Institutes of Standards and Technology, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Defense.

These standards include the DHS’ Diagnostic and Mitigation Program as well as the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification that the DoD is working to implement.