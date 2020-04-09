Persistent Systems Gets USAF Contract for Convoy Situational Awareness Support

Persistent Systems has received a four-year, $25M contract to help the U.S. Air Force address the communication needs of convoy operations in austere environments.

The company said Wednesday it supports the Wave Relay Tactical Assault Kit, or WaRTAK, program that USAF launched in 2016 to maintain multi-domain situational awareness in convoy missions.

WaRTAK allows users to communicate with allies and use high-definition images and videos to recognize non-friendly units.

Adrien Robenhymer, vice president of business development at Persistent, said the effort integrates global positioning system, internet and other connections into the company's Wave Relay mobile ad hoc network.

Persistent Systems will also deliver new MPU5 smart networking devices and push-to-talk technology to allow for simultaneous communication with two radio groups.

Robenhymer said the new devices would bolster operational performance and reduce size, weight and power requirements.