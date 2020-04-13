Perspecta Names Orlando Figueredo as VP of BD to Drive Company Growth; Sean Mullen Quoted

Orlando Figueredo
Perspecta has appointed Orlando Figueredo as vice president of business development for its intelligence group to develop pipelines and drive growth opportunities, the company announced on Monday.
“[Figueredo] has had great success leading high performing growth teams and brings valuable experience to Perspecta. I look forward to working closely with Orlando in positioning Perspecta’s capabilities and solutions to meet our customers’ mission and enterprise IT objectives,” said Sean Mullen, senior vice president, business development and sales at Perspecta.
With Perspecta, Figueredo will be responsible for all business development activities for the group, including developing a robust pipeline that aligns to the full breadth of Perspecta’s abilities, defending its competitive recompetes and driving growth opportunities.
Prior to his new role, Figueredo served with SAIC as vice president of operations and was responsible for operational excellence of the company’s national security group which provided technology and mission solutions to intelligence, space and defense agency customers.
Figueredo also served as vice president of nation security with DXC Technology. In the role, he was responsible for the management of business performance, ensuring delivery excellence, accelerating market expansion, developing growth strategies and strategic planning.
With DXC, Figueredo also supervised the integration of consulting services across the USPS account portfolio and the development of best-in-class solutions for growth strategies that support client success in mission and policy outcomes.
Before joining DXC, Figueredo served as vice president of national security at Hewlett Packard Enterprise and vice president of consulting and intelligence at HP serving customers in the Intelligence Community and other federal agencies.
Figueredo was responsible for the business development, marketing and sales of all consulting services across the Department of Defense, Intelligence, Civilian and systems integrator segments with HP.
He also managed revenue growth, business relationships and program development for three separate end user accounts with the company and developed sales strategies targeting large strategic programs and solution-oriented contract opportunities within the federal marketplace.
Figueredo began his career at the National Security Council as chief of the research and development division. In the role, he managed the Technical Systems Architecture branch responsible for the design, maintenance and modernization of White House Situation Room and the National Security Council (NSC) computer systems.
"Perspecta is excited to have Orlando as part of our business development team,"
Figueredo holds a bachelor’s degree in applied mathematics from Chapman University and a master’s degree in computer software engineering from the University of West Florida. Additionally, he is an elected member of the Intelligence and National Security Alliance Advisory Committee.
About Perspecta Inc.
At Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP), we question, we seek and we solve. Perspecta brings a diverse set of capabilities to our U.S. government customers in defense, intelligence, civilian, health care and state and local markets. Our 270+ issued, licensed and pending patents are more than just pieces of paper, they tell the story of our innovation.
With offerings in mission services, digital transformation and enterprise operations, our team of 14,000 engineers, analysts, investigators and architects work tirelessly to not only execute the mission, but build and support the backbone that enables it. Perspecta was formed to take on big challenges. We are an engine for growth and success and we enable our customers to build a better nation.
